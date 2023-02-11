iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

