IVERIC bio, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 316,278 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 32.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,587 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

