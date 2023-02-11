J. Richard Kushel Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $723.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $728.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.03.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.