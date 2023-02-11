Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.51

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 97534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

