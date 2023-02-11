Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,511 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.