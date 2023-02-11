Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $230.49 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

