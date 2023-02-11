Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

