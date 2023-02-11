Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

