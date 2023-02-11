Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $127.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

