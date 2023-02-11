Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 16.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,720 shares in the company, valued at $136,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.