Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.83 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

