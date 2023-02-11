Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,926 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

HBAN stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.