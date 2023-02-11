Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $53.91.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.