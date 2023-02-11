Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 770 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in United Rentals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 110.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

Shares of URI opened at $448.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $466.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

