Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $356.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.20 and a 200-day moving average of $363.29. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $478.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

