Jeffrey A. Kaplan Sells 10,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

