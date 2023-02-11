Jeffrey A. Kaplan Sells 10,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

