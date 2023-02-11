Jennifer Berres Sells 4,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $256.62 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average of $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 190,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,024,000 after purchasing an additional 116,798 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

