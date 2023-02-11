Jennifer Berres Sells 4,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:HCA opened at $256.62 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average of $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 190,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,024,000 after purchasing an additional 116,798 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.