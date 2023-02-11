Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,600 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $293,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Yoss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00.

CorVel Trading Down 0.6 %

CRVL opened at $179.86 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

