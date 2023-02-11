John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) COO Sells $582,706.00 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $94.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,068,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,990,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

