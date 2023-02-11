Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hamel Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.