JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.