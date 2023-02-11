Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.13 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,086 shares of company stock worth $1,750,164. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

