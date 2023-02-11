Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,709 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 99,152.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

