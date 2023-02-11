Lazarus Krikorian Sells 5,711 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lazarus Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.42. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

