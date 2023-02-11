Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.