Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.