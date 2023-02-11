LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $28,342,635.60 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,161,138 shares in the company, valued at $234,688,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

