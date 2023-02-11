Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $6.73

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $7.06. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 849,540 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,734,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,628,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 1,304,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

