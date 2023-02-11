MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $437,779.62 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.