MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $437,779.62 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.