Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $28.26 Per Share

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $28.26 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($16.66) per share.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDGL opened at $257.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of -0.52. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $315.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,616,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,059,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,814,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.