Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,144 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Marathon Oil worth $36,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

