MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Sells $348,730.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MKTX stock opened at $350.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

