MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.39. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 1,099 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.