Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.26% of American International Group worth $91,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

