Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 5,768 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $100,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 814.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

