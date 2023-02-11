Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 9,342 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.55% of Hologic worth $88,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,569,000 after buying an additional 105,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

