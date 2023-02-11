Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 20,380 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,780,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $78,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.