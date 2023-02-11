Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,512 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $108,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.73 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.54 and its 200-day moving average is $398.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.