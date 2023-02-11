Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 130,953 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,953 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $76,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 521,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

