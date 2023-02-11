Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 7,416 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bumble were worth $87,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bumble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,903,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bumble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.01 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

