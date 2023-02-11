Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 745,636 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.