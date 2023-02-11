Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 745,636 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

