Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank analyst anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

MEOH opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 810.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 300,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methanex by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,662 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

