Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.48% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $115,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,513.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,496.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,353.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 29,822.35%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock valued at $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

