Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $492.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $466,834.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,353,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,170 shares of company stock worth $53,454,985. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

