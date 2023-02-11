Morgan Stanley Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $96.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

