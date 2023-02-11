Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $71.17.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

