MQS Management LLC Boosts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Up 0.9 %

V.F. stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $62.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

