MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,540 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Halliburton by 21.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Stock Up 3.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

