MQS Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

MQS Management LLC cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,183,000 after buying an additional 8,888,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TELUS by 20.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after buying an additional 6,202,073 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,463,000 after buying an additional 2,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TELUS by 15.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,731,000 after buying an additional 1,595,430 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TU opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

