MQS Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 184.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

